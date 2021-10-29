Beached fishing vessel attracts attention in Cape Breton

A fishing vessel that ran aground on a beach in Iona, N.S. was the talk of the town Thursday.

People who live in the community say the boat broke away from a nearby wharf and there is some concern about contaminating a protected area.

The vessel attracted a steady stream of onlookers, as word spread throughout the community.

"It's absolutely crazy. It's unreal. I've never seen anything like this before," said resident Grant Tovell.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, they received a call that a vessel ran aground. They say there were no individuals on board when the report was received.

"There's a lot of people around and the Department of Fisheries were there. When I drove by and looked at it I didn't notice anything leaking," said Jason Dawe, a resident.

"There is concern there could be fuel or diesel going under the water where we can't see it."

The coast guard has been deployed to the site to conduct an assessment and respond as required.

According to the vessel registration query system, the boat, named The North Tip, is owned by B & N Enterprises Inc. based out of Port Saunders, N.L.

A spokesperson for the coast guard says they are working with the owner on the development of a response plan for the vessel.