Beachgoers warned not to enter water at Central Saanich beach

The Capital Regional District has issued a water quality advisory for Island View Beach in Central Saanich.

The CRD is advising visitors not to enter the water, due to a nearby wastewater discharge earlier this week.

Beach advisory signs will be put up along the affected shoreline as a precautionary measure, as the discharge could pose a health risk, the CRD writes.

The signs will be in place for about a week, until water samples confirm the sewage discharge is no longer impacting the area.