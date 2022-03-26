Beaners offers safe environment for children on autism spectrum to get a haircut

Canadian hair salon company, Beaners, is pairing up with Children's Autism Services of Edmonton, offering children on the autism spectrum a safe environment to get their haircut.

"It's absolutely a safe spot," said Scott Wilson, family liaison at Children's Autism Services Edmonton.

"It's a fun spot. It's a spot where the staff are tuned in to the child which is really key with children on the spectrum, and all children in general."

Wilson says for children living on the autism spectrum, getting a haircut can often be a traumatic experience, with the most significant challenges being disruptions to sensory processing.

"The clipping of the hair, the feeling of the hair on the back of their neck – it could really set off their sensory regulation," Wilson said.

Beaners hair salon hopes to make that experience a little more comfortable by creating a fun, judgment-free zone for both kids and their families.

"We try to be patient with them, so they are able to feel more comfortable, where parents are more comfortable," said Zefren Jivraj, owner and stylist at Mayfeild Common Beaners.

"We give them sometimes extra time to be at ease, and most importantly, we always tell the parents to bring them often, so they get used to this environment," Jivraj said.

Every April, the Canadian company spreads awareness towards those living on the autism spectrum to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

This year the company decided to show its support by partnering with a local non-profit.

"We figured that this year we want to collaborate with an organization that is local that caters to the families that potentially we cater to as well,"Jivraj said. "The pandemic has been so hard for everyone, so this is why we wanted to support somebody local."