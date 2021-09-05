Bear activity closes trail in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park
A trail in a provincial park west of Calgary is closed due to the possibility of visitors stumbling upon bears in the area.
Officials say Rockwall Trail, which is next to the Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre, is closed until further notice because of "multiple grizzly bears frequenting the area."
They add that while the advisory is in effect for that specific area, visitors can encounter bears and other wildlife anywhere in the Kananaskis region.
The advisory comes several days after Alberta Parks closed an area in Bluerock Wildland Provincial Park for grizzly activity.
Officials said it is helpful to consider the following advice when you're out hiking:
- Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;
- Watch your surroundings closely and be on the look out for bears;
- Keep your pet leashed;
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it and;
- Consult the province's WildSmart website for bear safety tips.
Alberta Parks asks that all bear sightings be reported wildlife officers by calling 403-591-7755.
-
-
Traffic restrictions in place as Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle crash on part of Boychuk DriveTraffic restrictions are in place on Boychuk Drive between Briarwood Road and 8th Street East as Saskatoon police investigate a three-vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
-
Hamilton man busted doing twice the speed limit in HuntsvilleOPP in Huntsville have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving on Sunday, after going 85 km/h over the speed limit.
-
Sask. RCMP issue emergency alert after 'shooting incident' on James Smith Cree NationThe RCMP issued an emergency alert Sunday evening following what was described as a "shooting incident" on James Smith Cree Nation, north of Melfort.
-
Edmonton Elks return from COVID-19 hiatus to face Stampeders in Labour Day ClassicThe Calgary Stampeders will have history on their side Monday when they host the Edmonton Elks.
-
One person in hospital after crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a crash in Barrie on Sunday evening.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care home; 5 infected so farHealth officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long-term care facility after three residents and two staff members there tested positive for the disease.
-
Demski catches TD in return from injury, Bombers top Riders 23-8 in West clashThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-8 on Sunday.
-
B.C. government facing backlash over decision to euthanize up to 35 Stanley Park coyotesThe B.C. government is facing backlash over its decision to trap and euthanize dozens of coyotes at Stanley Park.