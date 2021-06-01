Bear attack: Man left with serious injuries after incident on remote B.C. worksite

B.C. conservation officers are investigating a bear attack that reportedly left a man with serious injuries Monday.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, a man was attacked by a black bear north of Prince George at about 10 p.m. Monday. The man was working at a remote site when he was attacked, BCCOS says.

"The bear was subsequently killed by another worker after the attack," BCCOS said on social media. No details were given on how the bear was killed.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Prince George. While his injuries were serious, BCCOS says they aren't life-threatening.

All other employees at the work site have left and conservation officers are heading to the area "to conduct a forensic investigation of the attack site."

About a week and a half ago, conservation officers in North Vancouver closed a trail after a hiker was reportedly swatted at by a black bear. The trail eventually reopened, though the bear was not located "despite extensive efforts."

Earlier in May, a man was attacked by a grizzly bear on his property in the Southern Interior. In that instance, one of two dogs ran into the bush and likely provoked the bear that lunged at the man in the community of Malakwa, conservation officers said at the time.

In the first four months of the year, the BCCOS received 973 calls about black bears, according to provincial data. Officers responded to 128 of those calls.

In the past 10 years, most calls about black bears to BCCOS have been made in the summer to early fall months. The most calls made about black bears in a single month over the past 10 years was 5,408 in September 2015.