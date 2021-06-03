Bear attack that left man with serious injuries a 'surprise,' conservation officers say

An investigation into a bear attack that left one man with serious injuries in B.C. has ended, conservation officers say.

Earlier this week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said a man was attacked by a black bear north of Prince George at about 10 p.m. the night before. The man was working at a remote site at the time, BCCOS says.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. His colleague reportedly killed the animal after the attack.

"Conservation officers flew into the attack site (Tuesday) as part of the investigation to collect evidence and interview witnesses and to ensure there was no public safety risk, " a notice from the BCCOS says.

"The investigation has determined this was a surprise attack. Conservation officers are confident the bear subsequently killed by another worker is the animal involved."

Officers say bear attacks are "rare," but locals should take precautions in case of any wildlife encounters.

Almost two weeks ago, conservation officers in North Vancouver closed a trail after a hiker was reportedly swatted at by a black bear. The trail eventually reopened, though the bear was not located "despite extensive efforts."

Earlier in May, a man was attacked by a grizzly bear on his property in the Southern Interior. In that instance, one of two dogs ran into the bush and likely provoked the bear that lunged at the man in the community of Malakwa, conservation officers said at the time.

In the first four months of the year, the BCCOS received 973 calls about black bears, according to provincial data. Officers responded to 128 of those calls.