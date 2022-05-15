Bear charged cyclist in Kananaskis Country, Alberta Parks says

A cyclist had a run-in with a grizzly bear. Friday in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.

Officials say the incident took place on while the cyclist was riding on Highway 40 near the winter gate closure.

The person was not injured, but park officials say the incident has prompted an advisory for the area.

They also remind all Albertans who venture into Kananaskis Country this time of year that bears can be found anywhere in the region.

Please be advised of a bear warning at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, near Hwy. 40 south of the winter gate closure. When recreating in bear country always carry bear spray, make plenty of noise, travel in groups & be aware of your surroundings. More info https://t.co/zfWWKChkLU pic.twitter.com/EWHhrul849

Wildlife experts suggest the following to avoid "surprise encounter" with a bear:

Make plenty of noise and always travel in groups;

Be aware of your surroundings and watch for signs of bears in the area;

Always keep pets leashed while in the park; and

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Alberta Parks also says everyone must report all bear sightings immediately by calling 403-591-7755.

More bear safety tips are available online.