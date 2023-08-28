Bear Clan food bank reopening with help from local non-profit

A community group is stepping up after Bear Clan temporarily closed its food bank.

From Monday to Friday between 12-4 p.m., an average of 200 people line Selkirk Avenue for Bear Clan’s food security program. On Thursday, those walking to the door learnt the service was temporarily suspended. On Thursday, Bear Clan told CTV News it was due to circumstances beyond its control.

Now, it will reopen Tuesday after Community Helpers Unite found a way to keep the doors open.

“We've actually been able to chat with the bear clan board and as it stands and work out an arrangement with them where we can actually operate with their staff, a couple of their staff and some of our volunteers to keep the food distribution running out of the same location,” CEO Brandy Bobier said. “I think it's really important to make sure we have the food coming out of the same location because of that less disruption."

Bobier says Community Helps Unite has the funds to temporarily assist. The food bank will be reopening the doors Tuesday and will resume normal operating hours.