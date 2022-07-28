Bear Clan Patrol launches new initiative dedicated to helping missing and vulnerable people

Bear Clan Patrol Inc. has launched a new initiative dedicated to helping missing and vulnerable people in Winnipeg.

“The Bear Clan Patrol has been instrumental in helping find missing persons and reuniting families or agencies in control of their care,” said Angela Klassen, coordinator for the West Broadway chapter of the Bear Clan Patrol, at a Thursday news conference.

Klassen announced that the Bear Clan has created a Facebook page dedicated to missing people.

This page will streamline missing person’s requests by providing the information required to fill a report with police, as well as information on how to contact the Bear Clan. It also provides a link to the patrol’s webpage where people can file an online report.

“We’re extremely excited to have these tools available to our community, which will provide a valuable resource for the city’s most vulnerable,” said the Bear Clan’s Kevin Walker.

Sgt. Andrea Scott from the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing person and counter exploitation unit said the service has been working with the Bear Clan for a while.

She said it’s important for police to partner on these initiatives in order to keep the city’s most vulnerable people safe.

“Bear Clan’s been so wonderful as a resource for the community and our working relationship is so important to help get information to community members,” she said.

“It’s also an extra outlet for family members who may want to contact them.”