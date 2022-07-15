Bear cub on the green: Golf game delayed for flag play

Being in northern Ontario, seeing black bears on the golf course at Crimson Ridge in Sault Ste. Marie is a regular occurrence.

So when a curious cub stopped to play with the pin flag on Hole 8 on Thursday while its mother watched, golfers knew if they were patient, the bears would eventually leave.

Megan Giulietti, the golf course's event and marketing coordinator, told CTV News in a phone interview the site sees a lot of wildlife around the property and even has a family of foxes that live on Hole 1.

The foxes have stolen golf balls and play with them often, Guilietti said.

"I think it is part of the allure to the course," she said about the wildlife. "They don't really bother anyone. They walk around the greens."

The video of the two bears posted on the Crimson Ridge Facebook page has received some positive responses.

"That's one of the reasons I love being on the golf course. When wildlife shows up, they never cease to entertain and amaze me," Lucinda Cull wrote in the comments.

"Minus the black flies and mosquitoes of course. Lol!"

The golf course is near the Voyageur Trail and the players and staff can peacefully coexist with the various wildlife they encounter.