Bear destroyed following attack on woman north of Whistler

Conservation officers have destroyed a black bear believed to have charged and bitten a woman on a trail north of Whistler, B.C., this week.

The victim was walking in the popular Riverside Wetlands recreation area of Pemberton when she was attacked on Monday morning.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service's Predator Attack Team located a bear Tuesday and put the animal down. Authorities said descriptions from the victim and witnesses, as well as evidence gathered at the scene, indicate the bear is the same one involved in Monday's attack.

Investigators also believe the same bear was behind a similar attack on Sunday that wasn't immediately reported, as well as "numerous incidents of charging people," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post.

"Due to the risk to public safety, the bear was not a candidate for rehabilitation or relocation," the post said.

Two young bears between one and two years old were also found in the area, but were not destroyed or relocated.

"In consultation with Ministry of Forests wildlife biologists and the provincial veterinarian, the yearlings – which were healthy and not the subject of any reports of aggressive behaviour - were left alone," the BCCOS wrote.

Authorities said there were off-leash dogs present during both of the recent attacks, and noted that pets running ahead on trails can provoke bears and increase the risk of a dangerous encounter.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it "strongly urges" people to leash their pets and take other precautions, such as carrying bear spray and travelling in groups.