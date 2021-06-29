Bear encounter in Sudbury leaves one person with minor injuries

Someone walking at the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area on June 28 was left with minor injuries after encountering a bear, Conservation Sudbury said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The incident took place on the popular Moonlight Beach Trail.

"This trail runs from the far end of South Bay Road easterly to Moonlight Beach," the post said. "There is no reason to believe that the bear has left the area."

Conservation Sudbury said the bear made contact with the trail user, who sustained minor injuries and sought medical attention.

Trail users are reminded to use caution on the trails and should:

- Avoid using the trails alone.

- Wear a bear bell or make some noise while on the trails, especially, on windy days.

- Be aware of the surroundings and avoid using headphones, since bears often make warning noises.

- Know that dogs and bears are a bad combination -- leave dogs at home if possible.

- Ensure that in all cases, dogs are on a leash not more than two metres in length.

- Understand that berries and other nutrient-rich vegetation are a large part of the bear diet and bears will be browsing on blueberries in the area at this time of year.

Anyone who encounters a bear and is in immediate danger should call 911. To let the authorities know that you have encountered a bear on the trail, call the province's Bearwise toll-free number at 1-866-514-2327 or use Greater Sudbury's Report-A-Bear weblink.