A bear sighting in Goderich, Ont. is prompting OPP and the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, to remind residents of ways to reduce the chances of attracting bears.

Huron OPP officers responded to the sighting on Krohmer Drive in the town around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.

According to police, the 150 to 175 pound bear stayed in a tree until the normally quiet street calmed down from all the curious onlookers.

Once police cleared the area the bear climbed out of the first tree and into another tree at the corner of Suncoast Drive and Krohmer Drive before it eventually climbed down and left the area, last seen running eastbound along Suncoast Drive.

Residents are reminded that when bears enter a populated area, they aren’t always a threat to public safety but to remain aware that safety is a risk of the bear exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour.

Reduce the chances of attracting bears by:

·Putting garbage in containers that have tight-fitting lids and storing it in a bear-proof location

·Washing garbage containers and dumpsters frequently using a strong disinfectant to reduce odours

· Putting out garbage on the morning of garbage collection - not the night before

· Keeping pet food indoors

· Removing grease and food residue from barbecue grills, including the grease trap, after each use

· Putting away bird feeders until the winter months

· Turning compost regularly and keeping meat, fish or sweet foods like fruit out of your composter

· Keeping meat and fish scraps in the freezer until garbage collection day

· Picking fruits and berries from the ground and from trees as they ripen.