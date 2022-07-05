Bear sighting on grounds of Surrey, B.C., school during summer classes

Conservation officers have been notified after a bear was spotted on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP said the animal was last seen heading into a wooded area near Fraser Heights Secondary, which is currently offering summer classes.

"Our Youth Unit is at the school and working with staff to ensure the safety of all attending the summer learning program," Surrey RCMP said on Twitter.

The school district said hold-and-secure protocols were implemented at Fraser Heights response to the bear sighting, which allow students to continue learning in their classroom but prohibit anyone from leaving the building.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the animal was also seen in the area of the nearby Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, and that officers are "monitoring the situation."

"The public is asked to please be aware of your surroundings when outside and take precautions to prevent human-wildlife conflicts," the BCCOS said in an email.

Anyone who spots the bear in the area has been asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

