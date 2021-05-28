Bear sighting prompts shelter-in-place order at Nanaimo schools

Two Nanaimo schools were placed under shelter-in-place orders after a bear was spotted in the area Friday morning.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District says the bear was sighted on Wakesiah Avenue, prompting staff to issue the shelter order for Nanaimo District Secondary School, Fairview Community School and the school district's administration office around 10 a.m.

The school district said conservation officers were notified of the sighting and invetsigated.

The shelter order was lifted around 11 a.m. and normal school operations resumed, according to the school district.