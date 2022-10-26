Bear sightings continue in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park

Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced more bear sightings in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park Wednesday. They said numerous black bears been sighted in the area, getting into unsecured compost and garbage bins.

As a result, parts of these areas are closed to the public through Oct.28, as wildlife officers attempt to capture the bears.

The agency attributed the bear activity to the season, as bears try to store up enough fat to make it through the winter. That often results in conflict with humans as they seek out unsecured food sources like garbage and compost bins, bird feeders, pet food and ornamental fruit-bearing trees.

UPDATE ON BEAR ACTIVITY IN #yyc: Areas are closed to the public through October 28 as officers work to capture bears seeking out food around the communities of Discovery Ridge & Griffith Woods. More details: https://t.co/41XaTmpHZm pic.twitter.com/i5tYuVhwuF

— Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement (@FWEnforcement) October 26, 2022

Fish and Wildlife offered the following bear smart strategies for residents to follow:

* Store garbage in bear-resistant and odour-proof containers or buildings until it can be removed from your property;

• Don't leave pet food outside or stored in areas accessible to bears;

• Avoid using bird feeders from April 1 to Nov. 30;

• Clean barbecues and outdoor eating areas after use;

• Store smokehouses and animal carcasses, including bones, hides and waste, in bear-resistant buildings away from people;

• Properly maintain or remove gardens and fruit-bearing trees or shrubs;

• Consider using an indoor composter;

• Aerate outdoor compost piles frequently and cover these with soil or lime; and

• Don't put meat, fish, oils and milk products in compost piles.