Bear spotted in Kanata neighbourhood 'safely placed in a cage', police say

A small bear spotted roaming around in Kanata is being relocated out of the national capital region after it walked into a cage set up by conservation officers, Ottawa police say.

Police received a call about a bear sighting in the 500 block of Woodchase Street, near Breckenridge Crescent, at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police advised Ottawa Bylaw and the National Capital Commission about the bear, and NCC conservation officers attended the scene.

"The bear has been safely placed in a cage," police said.

Video sent to CTV Ottawa showed the small bear walking along a fence, with an animal cage set up near the street. The bear walked into the cage, and conservation officers were able to close the doors and secure the bear inside.

"I can't believe it," one person said after the bear was secured.

In a statement on Twitter, the NCC said conservation officers "were able to coax it directly into the cage", and the bear was "successfully captured."

The NCC tells CTV News Ottawa officers were able to "quickly and successfully" trap the bear.

"The COs were able to persuade the bear directly into the cage, meaning that no tranquillization was necessary," an NCC spokesperson said.

The bear will be relocated to an area outside the national capital region.

Spotted �� Yogi bear wandering a little too far from home.



Our conservation officers successfully captured this young black bear earlier this morning. They were able to coax it directly into the cage. #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/VsrgDU9Ly4

Last month, a black bear spotted in the west end was tranquilized by NCC officers and relocated.

Doorbell camera video sent to CTV Ottawa showed the bear wandering around Briargreen before it was captured.

In April, Ottawa police shot and killed a bear in Kanata that had been wandering into backyards and eating birdseed from feeders.