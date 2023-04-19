Bear spotted in Ottawa's west end returns to woods
A bear has returned to the woods after it was spotted in a west Ottawa neighbourhood, bylaw officials said Wednesday.
"Update: the bear has returned to its natural habitat," Ottawa bylaw services said on Twitter. "No intervention necessary, but partners continue to monitor the area."
Earlier Wednesday, bylaw warned of a bear in the Bells Corners neighbourhood.
"We are aware of a bear in the Bells Corners area and are working with partners to determine the appropriate course of action," Ottawa bylaw services said on Twitter.
Officials reminded people to never approach a bear. Instead, slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave.
If the bear doesn't leave, throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle or airhorn.
Don't run, climb a tree or swim. And definitely don't feed it.
