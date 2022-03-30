Bear spray deployed at teens' party in Parkland County: RCMP

Police are looking for a teen they believe deployed bear spray at a party with dozens of others in Parkland County.

RCMP say they were called to the party on a ranch on March 25 several times before it was shut down.

About 80 teenagers were in attendance, they estimated.

The teen they are looking for is a male about 16 years old. He had a slim build and dark hair, and was wearing black pants and a sweater. He stood six feet tall, or close to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 825-220-2000.