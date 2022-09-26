Bear spray discharged, thousands gather and calls for service double during U of G homecoming: Guelph police

The University of Guelph homecoming this past weekend saw thousands gather, calls for service double and at one point bear spray released into a crowd, according to the Guelph Police Service.

The homecoming was on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Guelph police said some of those charged were not from the area.

“Shortly after midnight, approximately 3,000 young people were still gathered on Chancellors Way when a can of bear spray was discharged, causing several people to suffer the effects of the noxious substance." said police.

Police said the man responsible was pointed out by witnesses on scene and arrested.

According to police, a Toronto man is facing charges after bear spray was discharged into the large crowd early Sunday morning.

Police said a 20-year-old Toronto man is charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Police said the University of Guelph homecoming weekend saw the Guelph Police Service and City of Guelph Bylaw officials responding to more than 400 calls for service during the 20-hour period between 7 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.gu

For comparison, the police service said a typical 24-hour period typically sees approximately 200 calls for service.

During the 2021 U of G homecoming, police said there were 310 calls for service between Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 26 at 3 a.m.

“During this time period, a large unsanctioned gathering took place on Chancellors Way with several thousand in attendance,” police said in a media release Monday. “The Guelph Police Service worked with our community partners including City of Guelph Bylaw Enforcement, Guelph Fire Department, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, University of Guelph Campus Safety Office and City of Guelph Public Works to promote the safety of those attending the unsanctioned event.”

Bylaw officials responded to more than three dozen noise complaints, issuing four Provincial Offence notices for loud music, and issued nearly 230 parking offence notices, police said.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Guelph Police Service and Wellington County OPP partnered on a RIDE spot check. In approximately four hours more than 1,000 vehicles were stopped to check the driver’s sobriety.

One driver was arrested for impaired operation, and another was arrested for driving while prohibited. Ten other drivers were asked to provide roadside breath samples, with nine passing and one issued a three-day suspension for registering a warning on the device.

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH RESPONDS

On Sunday, the U of G issued a media release condeming the weekend gatherings.

“U of G takes pride in the relationship we have with our local community,” said President Charlotte Yates. “We are grateful to Guelph Police, Guelph Fire, paramedics, the hospital and our Campus Safety Office for their hard work and commitment," the university said in the media release.

"The University is disappointed with the large, unsanctioned, and illegal gathering on Chancellor’s Way, including the behaviour that was displayed by many in attendance. The University of Guelph does not condone this behaviour. Such gatherings put people at risk, strain University and City resources and are burdensome to our neighbours"