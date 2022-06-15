Bear spray forces evacuation of East Vancouver high school
Two teenagers allegedly set off bear spray in an East Vancouver high school Wednesday morning, forcing about 2,000 students to flee the building.
Authorities said Killarney Secondary was evacuated at around 9 a.m. after two young suspects entered the school, tried to assault a student, then deployed the bear spray.
In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said "nearly two dozen students and staff were contaminated" by the noxious substance.
"Firefighters and paramedics decontaminated staff and students who had been sprayed. A number of students were taken to hospital as a precaution," the department said.
The two teenagers believed to be responsible fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.
Authorities have since identified two suspects, neither of whom attend Killarney.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.
-
Complaints in Timmins over new stop signsSome drivers in Timmins seem to be having trouble adjusting to new temporary stop signs, with the latest phase of connecting link construction underway.
-
Relief being offered to Sask. producers affected by April stormsSupplemental relief through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is being made available for Saskatchewan producers who may be facing significant losses due to recent spring storms.
-
Ottawa allows Nova Scotia to welcome 40 per cent more economic immigrants in 2022The federal government is allowing Nova Scotia to increase the number of economic immigrants to the province this year by more than 40 per cent compared with last year.
-
Regina man facing multiple child pornography charges: policeA Regina man is facing multiple charges associated with child pornography, following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.