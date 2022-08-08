Bear spray incident at QCX affected 40 people: Regina police
A bear spray incident at the Queen City Exhibition on Sunday affected dozens of people, according to Regina police.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said the incident, affecting around 40 people, occurred near the Ferris wheel.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
RPS also dealt with three assaults, a couple consensual fights, a handful of intoxicated people and people ejected from the grounds for disorderly behaviour, over the course of the weekend.
No criminal charges have been laid.
RPS noted the REAL District sets the rules for the event about what visitors can bring onto the grounds and how they should behave, however, criminal matters will be dealt with by police.
