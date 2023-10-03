Bear spray, Taser and metal stool used to assault 70-year-old man in Victoria, police say

Police in Victoria are asking the public for help as they investigate a disturbing assault on a 70-year-old man.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 26.

"Attending officers determined that the victim had been collecting refundable containers when he was assaulted by three people," the Victoria Police Department said in a news release, adding that the weapons used included bear spray, a Taser and a metal stool.

Police shared surveillance video of the assault on their website Tuesday, a week after the attack occurred.

In it, the victim can be seen walking down the sidewalk when another person runs up and punches him in the head. A second attacker takes a backhand swing at him with what looks like a club.

The victim turns and tries to jog away, but a third person chases after him and sprays something in his face.

Police provided only one suspect description, saying they're seeking a white man who stands approximately 5'7" and has a shaved head with "noticeable scabs" on his scalp. He was wearing "a red, ski-style jacket," police said.

Investigators are looking to speak to people who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who has dash cam or surveillance video of it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

