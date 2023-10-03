Bear struck by vehicle, then killed by conservation officers in Abbotsford

A bear was hit by a vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, and subsequently killed by conservation officers Tuesday morning.

The Abbotsford Police Department received reports of a bear on the 381000 block of the highway, east of Whatcom Road just after 7:30 a.m., Const. Art Stele told CTV News in an email.

At the scene, police found the bear, which appeared to have been struck by a car and received “substantial” injuries. The BC Conservation Officer Service also attended.

“In consultation with conservation the decision was made to unfortunately (kill) the bear, due to the severity of its injuries,” Stele wrote.

He said it’s unknown how the bear got onto the highway in the fist place, and that AbbyPD will be collaborating with the BCCOS to investigate the root cause.

The incident partially blocked the highway’s left lane and caused some congestion, but Stele confirmed the lane reopened just before 8:45 a.m. when the bear was removed.