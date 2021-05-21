Bear swipes at hiker in North Vancouver; Mounties issue warning about its aggressive behaviour

Mounties are warning the public to avoid a North Vancouver trail after getting reports about an aggressive bear in the area.

Fred Hawley told CTV News Vancouver that a bear swiped at him on Bills Trail near Mount Fromme and Upper Lonsdale Friday.

He and his wife were about six kilometres up the trail when they came across a black bear, he said. Hawley said the bear followed them, then started to circle them. It then swatted at Hawley in the leg, giving him minor cuts.

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed officers received a call from a group of five hikers that encountered the animal, saying it was displaying aggressive behaviour.

Mounties went to the area, using their sirens to scare away the bear and conservation officers are looking into the incident.

Officers said all hikers are safe but are asking people to stay clear of the area for "at least 24 hours," adding that the trail is now closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.