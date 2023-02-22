'Bear with us': Winter storm preparations underway in Waterloo region

Preparations are underway to try and deal with a winter storm rolling through southern Ontario Wednesday night, which is expected to bring freezing rain through the evening that could create five to 10 mm of ice buildup around the Region of Waterloo.

According to Conestogo Electric Inc., these kinds of conditions can often lead to power outages. The company is preparing for the possibility of a long night.

It has 20 service technicians on staff that are ready to work through the night if they are needed.

“We do our best to solve customers’ problems. Make sure that they're feeling safe and they understand the process, because sometimes it takes time to get things back on,” Kyle Brohman, Vice President of operations at Conestogo Electric Inc. said. “Bear with us, we only have so many technicians we can send out. There’s lots of people that need help. You do end up in a queue, but we will get to everyone who calls us.”

Both the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo already had crews out laying down salt on roadways on Wednesday morning, to try and keep any major snow or ice buildup from happening.

“That makes it easier for us to remove the snow after it falls, and in the long run, that reduces the amount of salt that we need to use to actually treat the roads after the fact,” Roslyn Lusk, the director of operations, roads and traffic for the City of Kitchener said.

“We have three shifts working, and all crews are on deck and out in our trucks and on street right now. So, crews are working around the clock, 24 hours, to address this storm,” Bob Henderson, the director of transportation services for the City of Waterloo said.

For anyone using walkways, places like Adventure Guide Inc. in Kitchener are selling traction devices that can slip over footwear, to help users get a bit more grip.

“Gives you great traction. Slip it off once you get to where you’re going. So, if you’re going to the mall, or going to work, you can take them off your shoe, they’re not on all day. Stuff them in your bag. No problems there,” Ben Fury, the operations manager at Adventure Guide Inc.

Fury said the devices are especially effective in heavy wintery weather, so people can keep going outside.

“This is a great commuter device if you’re taking public transit, you’re taking the dog for a walk or you like to walk to work even if the weather isn’t so great. This enables you to be out and about even on days that just aren’t nice and sunny,” Fury said.

SAFETY TIPS

The Region of Waterloo offered the following safety tips for people to consider when a winter storm is approaching.

If you need to travel during a winter storm, check road conditions before leaving and make sure you have an emergency kit for your car:

A spare hat, gloves, scarf, warm socks and blankets.

Water and food - consider dried food

A piece of bright cloth to tie your vehicle if stranded, for visibility

First aid kit

Tips for when the power goes out: