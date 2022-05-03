Bearspaw break-in suspect captured on camera

Mounties have released surveillance footage of the suspect in a Monday evening break-in at a stately home in Rocky View County and are hoping you can help identify him.

Officers were called to a home on Welland Drive in Bearspaw shortly before 6 p.m. after the home's alarm was triggered by an intruder.

The home's surveillance system recorded a suspect at the front door of the home and the suspect vehicle, a black Ford Explorer, parked on the driveway. Investigators have since confirmed the Ford Explorer was reported stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows the location of the stolen Ford Explorer is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.