'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans

A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.

"This is not what you want during the busiest weekend coming up of the year," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Wednesday. "The weather is probably the worst you could imagine."

"People are going to have to recalibrate their travel plans, maybe cancel them in some cases."

Environment Canada's special weather statement is calling for rain or snow beginning late Thursday. That snow could transition to rain in many areas by early Friday. Temperatures are then expected to plummet Friday, leading to a potential flash freeze. That temperature drop could bring strong and "potentially damaging" winds along with heavy snow.

The weather agency is asking people to consider their Christmas travel plans, and is calling for a "multi-day lake effect snow event" east of the Great Lakes in the wake of the system.

"Consider altering plans through the holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous," Environment Canada said. "Extensive utility outages are possible. Temperatures Friday night into the weekend will likely be the coldest of the season to date."

The special weather statement covers all of eastern and southern Ontario.

Phillips said the coming storm will be the product of very cold Arctic air—currently causing frigid temperatures in western Canada—colliding with a warm surge from the Gulf of Mexico.

"You get wild weather when you have cold air duking it out with warm air," he said. "The energy in that system is incredible.

"I don't think there will be any records set. But you can get a lot of misery even if you don't set records. It's the multi-faceted part of this storm that really creates the issues. It's a beast of a storm. It's got the shot of rain, the shot of snow later on, it's got that flash freeze, and it's got powerful winds."

Phillips said the "critical window of concern" is from around noon Friday until noon on Saturday.

"That's when you transition from the rain to snow, the blowing will pick up…surfaces are going to be icy and treacherous," he said. "Then I think things will quiet down as we get into Christmas Eve say after lunch."

The silver lining to all this, he added, is a potentially picture-perfect Christmas Day in Ottawa on Sunday.

"A perfect Christmas Day is that Christmas card look: you've got snow on the ground and you've got snow in the air with some sunshine," he said. "It could be a mystical winter wonderland.

"But getting to that point may be very difficult."