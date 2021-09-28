Beat of the drum: Allie Sunshine Project hosts Lakeshore drum circle
CTV Windsor News Reporter
Angelo Aversa
A drum circle held this evening in Lakeshore was intended to ignite learning and wellness in the community.
The event was hosted by the Allie Sunshine Project, a community wellness and learning organization.
It was started in 2015 and inspired by Allison Hayes.
Organizers say the event releases stress, promotes inner-peace and invokes the healing properties of music.
“One of the best ways to heal from any trauma is to play and playing music is such a wonderful opportunity for adults to engage in a way we don’t normally in our day to day,” says Jeremy Hayes.
The event was capped at 100 people.
Proceeds will go towards the Can-AM Friendship Association for their children’s education programs.
