Beat of the drum: Allie Sunshine Project hosts Lakeshore drum circle

A drum circle held this evening in Lakeshore was intended to ignite learning and wellness in the community.

The event was hosted by the Allie Sunshine Project, a community wellness and learning organization.

It was started in 2015 and inspired by Allison Hayes.

Organizers say the event releases stress, promotes inner-peace and invokes the healing properties of music.

“One of the best ways to heal from any trauma is to play and playing music is such a wonderful opportunity for adults to engage in a way we don’t normally in our day to day,” says Jeremy Hayes.

The event was capped at 100 people.

Proceeds will go towards the Can-AM Friendship Association for their children’s education programs.