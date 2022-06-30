Beat the heat: Man builds outdoor pool using grain bin

Jonathan Nernberg is a Craven area man who’s found a unique way to beat the heat with his family this summer.

He repurposed a grain bin as a swimming pool in his yard. This project is just one of many ideas Nernberg has brought to life in his garage.

“Nobody has done something quite like this that I’ve been able to find, so I thought: why not?”

Nernberg began this project last fall, building all the components from recycled materials.

The project took a lot of hours and patience. Everything from the pool deck to the wood burning heater were created from scratch.

While Nernberg certainly had several obstacles (a big one being the fact that the bin was placed on the side of a hill) he was always able to find a solution.

“Family members and friends they always say that I should start a YouTube channel but I’m not that tech savvy, Nernberg explained. “I just like doing it and usually I just post the final product and it’s been neat to see the outcome here.”

Now that the pool is up and running, the Nernberg family is excited to welcome friends and family into their yard this summer.