'Beat the odds': Group of 26 coworkers win big in Ontario lottery

A group of 26 coworkers from across Ontario have won big.

In a news release issued Friday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission confirmed the group won $1 million in a May 31 Lotto Max draw.

Hamilton resident Ernesto Diaz Herryman said he couldn’t believe it when he checked the ticket and saw all the zeroes.

"I called a meeting at work, and everyone was scared. They were wondering why I called them,” Herryman said in a statement. “When I shared the big news, they were so excited and told their families right away!"

The coworkers are from multiple areas of Ontario, however most are GTA residents.

Hiran Patel from Brampton called the situation “unusual and so rare.”

"I am so excited we beat the odds of winning!"

The winners say they will celebrate their win as a group.