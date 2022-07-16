Beating the heat at Taste of Saskatchewan

Michael Shamoun doesn’t exactly have a desirable job this week.

With Saskatoon experiencing its hottest week of summer so far and routinely seeing temperatures approach or exceed 30 degrees Celcius, the Tony Tomas cook has been standing over deep fryers and hot burners while making food for hundreds of people at the Taste of Saskatchewan.

“I kind of hesitated coming into work today,” Shamoun said, realizing how hot it already was outside when he woke up this morning.

“You got to do what you got to do.”

Environment Canada issued another heat warning for the area Saturday morning, which noted “humidex values reaching 35 (degrees) are expected for the next three days.”

Environment Canada is calling for daytime highs between 30 and 35 degrees and overnight lows of 16 degrees over the next few days.

Shamoun said he’s been feeling the effects of that, especially when all of the kitchen appliances can make it feel closer to 60 degrees under the tent.

“You feel everything. There’s no breeze what so ever, you get no air conditioning, no fans, nothing,” Shamoun said. “You got to take whatever is coming to you.”

Michael Chai with Hey! Fried Chicken opts for a different tactic. He feels overcoming extremely hot days for his 12-hour shifts is all about the mentality and psychological battle to convince yourself it’s not that bad.

“There's a point where you're like, ‘Oh, yeah, I just want to take a break.’ But you can't stop. As soon as you stop you start to overheat. You got to stay hydrated. Win the mind game and you'll be golden,” he said.

Whether it be Tomas the Cook’s Crispy Chicken Poutine or Hey’s eight different flavours of fried chicken, preparing a culinary masterpiece at Taste of Saskatchewan involves hot working conditions, which leads to its own discomfort.

“You get sweaty and I mean, you can barely get your clothes on and everything just kind of sticky and muggy and stuff like that,” Shamoun said, already looking forward to a cold shower at the end of the night.

Adam Stretch has been working all week under the Big Wings tent, logging most of his hours over a fryer as well. In a more crammed in space at Kiwanis Park, Stretch joked he’s lost close to 10 pounds in pure sweat this week.

“All you can really do is keep pounding that water. There’s no much you can do. Just power through it,” he said.

While all three men have been careful to stay hydrated and take breaks when needed, they’d rather prefer some cooler days – which aren’t expected until after Sunday’s Taste of Saskatchewan finale.

“It's not the best, but you got to do what you got to do at taste,” Chai said.