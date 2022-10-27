Beatles tribute band gets by with a little help from the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) has teamed up with a touring company of Beatles impersonators to bring some of the iconic band's biggest hits to the city.

The Best of The Beatles debuts Thursday night at the Winspear Centre. The touring show is presented by Classical Mystery Tour, with four lookalike musicians taking to the stage backed by the ESO.

The show is the brainchild of Jim Owen, who plays John Lennon in the ensemble. He pitched the idea of doing a Beatles tribute show backed by an orchestra in 1996 and he's been doing the it ever since.

"We've been doing this show for 25 years, and that's actually longer than Robbie here's been alive," Owen said.

Robbie Berg is new to the show and plays George Harrison. Paul McCartney is played by Tony Kishman and Ringo is played by Chris Camilleri.

Owen said backing the band with a full orchestra allows audiences t o experience the Beatles' music in the way it was originally composed and performed.

"We're doing what's on the record," Camilleri said. "They didn't have synthesizers at that point, so you had real players. Now we've got synthesizers, it's much easier, much cheaper, but it's nothing like the same thing."

"This is like a whole different experience. This is the way it was supposed to be," he added.

Conducted by Martin Herman, the ESO and Mystery Tour ensemble will perform 24 Beatles songs, from the early hits to the solo years.

The first performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and two shows will run Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the ESO website.