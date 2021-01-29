Emergency service personnel have reopened Beatty Street in Sudbury following a two-vehicle collision.

Officers first tweeted about the incident on Beatty Street at Poplar Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Two vehicle motor vehicle collision on Beatty St at Poplar street. Police, Fire and EMS are in attendance, tow trucks on en route. Please expect delays and take alternative routes. ^smy

Major front-end damage could be seen to both vehicles involved.

According to a second tweet, a male driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries. He was assessed on scene and did not require additional medical attention. The passenger in that vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

Beatty street is now open. The vehicles have been towed from the highway. Minor injuries sustained to the male driver of 1 vehicle, male was assessed by EMS and did not require further med attention the other passenger involved had no injuries, and other driver no injuries. ^smy