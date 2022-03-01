Beau's Brewery to be bought by Steam Whistle

Steam Whistle is purchasing Beau’s Brewing Co. in a deal receiving near-unanimous support from shareholders.

The deal unites two of Ontario's largest and best-known craft breweries. Details were not released, but Beau’s said in a news release that 99.99 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the deal.

The shareholders include original Beau’s investors as well as employees who were given the chance to buy ownership in the Vankleek Hill-based brewery over the last five years.

Father-son duo Tim and Steve Beauchesne co-founded Beau’s in 2006. The deal frees up Tim to retire at age 71 after years of succession planning.

“It has taken some time, as it was incredibly important to us to find new ownership that was value-aligned with Beau’s,” Steve Beauchesne said. “Merging with Steam Whistle means that Beau’s continues to operate as an independent, Canadian craft brewery, which values quality, community and sustainability.”

Steve and Jennifer Beauschene have been named to the new subsidiary’s board of directors. They will be joined by three directors to be named by Steam Whistle.

Craft breweries, like many industries, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, Beau’s and Steam Whistle teamed up to coordinate. Steam Whistle took over Beau’s warehousing and delivery in Ontario, and the two created a “joint sales force” to sell products from both breweries.

“It is with great pride that we are now uniting the #1 and #2 premium, independent craft beer brands in Canada,” Steam Whistle CEO and co-founder Greg Taylor said in the release.

“In many cases we are seeing North American craft breweries being acquired by international conglomerates. The merger of Beau’s with Steam Whistle, two like-minded brewery compatriots, ensures all-Canadian ownership and keeps the spirit of craft alive.”

Vankleek Hill, where Beau’s is based, is about 85 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.