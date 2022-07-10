Beauce Carnaval and Kinsmen Timmins celebrate 50 year-long partnership

Beauce Carnaval attracts a happy crowd from near and far and people of all ages, from barely walking to those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, go to the carnival for one reason or another.

The company is now run by a third generation family member. Veronique Vallee said she grew up at the carnival and coming to Timmins started before she was born.

“My grandfather, he wanted to find places so he could bring joy to people," said Vallee.

"It's a different life. You don't just buy a carnival, you need to have a passion about it. It's hard work; it's long hours. It's a different business, but it's a fun business."

This is the fiftieth year the carnival has travelled to Timmins; it's only Ontario location.

A fun fact that people might not know is that over the decades, Beauce Carnaval has generated over two million dollars for the Timmins community.

Paul Ouimette, a Kinsmen Timmins member, calls the carnival an important fundraiser.

"We receive funds at the end of their visit and it goes one-hundred per cent back into the community for the children and youth of Timmins and area," said Ouimette.

Leo Lafleur, another long-time Kinsmen Timmins member said the partnership with the owners of the company has turned into a friendship.

"You hear different stories about people being taken by the carnival," but Lafleur said this carnival is "trustworthy."

Kinsmen Timmins will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next summer and if all goes well, it wants to have the carnival in Hollinger Park. The bad news is, if that can't happen, the carnival might not come back. Vallee said for economic reasons, it needs a location where it can bring more rides and booths and stay for two weeks.