Beaumont man, 20, missing in North Saskatchewan River

The person who disappeared in the North Saskatchewan River southwest of Edmonton on Sunday is a 20-year-old man from Beaumont, RCMP said on Monday.

Austin Richmond Laporte was seen "struggling" in the water near the Devon Boat Launch at Devon Voyageur Park at around 3:30 p.m.

Mounties and firefighters from Devon, Edmonton and Parkland searched for him with boats and drones, police said.

The 20-year-old is 5'8" and 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Anyone who finds him is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

BAD WEATHER AND RECOVERY EFFORTS

Conditions are making the search "quite difficult," an RCMP officer told CTV News Edmonton at the boat launch on Monday.

Overnight rain created debris, increased water levels and strengthened the current.

"Unfortunately the river is so muddy, full of debris, that it's very difficult right now to see much in the water and even through the water," Cpl. Cuneyt Zanbak said.

Rain expected Monday and Tuesday is going to reduce visibility and make the water even muddier, Zanbak said.

RCMP will continue its search efforts with Edmonton police on Monday.

"Unfortunately it's looking more like a recovery situation at this point…because we did confirm that he did go down. There were a number of witnesses along this shore that saw this happen and nobody saw him come back up," Zanbak said.