Following a month-long investigation by Beaumont RCMP, a man believed to be selling drugs was arrested in the city south of Edmonton Thursday.

Officers found evidence of trafficking, cocaine, psilocybin – a compound found in magic mushrooms – and a firearm in a home.

Johnathan Lang, 39, is charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance as well as unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

He has been released from custody and is due in Leduc court in March.

In a news release, RCMP said since the inception of the Beaumont General Investigation Section in September 2019, the unit has executed 11 search warrants and laid over 140 charges.

The specialized unit focuses on property and drug-related crimes and investigations.