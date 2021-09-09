Beaumont man killed in crash near Jasper

A 21-year-old Beaumont man was killed in a crash in Jasper National Park Wednesday evening.

Mounties believe the unnamed man was attempting to pass other eastbound vehicles on Highway 16 when he collided head-on with a westbound pick-up truck.

He was declared dead at the scene about six kilometres west of the Jasper townsite.

A 30-year-old man driving and a 29-year-old woman riding in the truck were taken to hospital and later released with minor injuries.

RCMP are investigating.

The scene was cleared by 8 a.m. Thursday morning.