Beausejour’s Park Avenue one step closer to infrastructure repairs

Beausejour’s main drag is one step closer to getting a makeover, thanks to the Manitoba government.

The province is commissioning a functional design study on Provincial Road 215, otherwise known as Park Avenue in Beausejour, as the next step in much-needed infrastructure repair.

“As I drove into town, I noticed the rough conditions here,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk at the announcement. “This is the way we're going to be improving all of the infrastructure throughout the province, especially going through major towns like Beausejour.”

The improvements are a long time coming, says Brokenhead Reeve Brad Saluk, who said it was one of the first issues he was made aware of when elected in 2005.

“We came up with a concept back in the day,” he said. “We had many meetings and met with the province many times, and it was always we ‘were being put on a list.’ I’m glad to see that we finally came to the top of that list.’

The functional design study will be commissioned this fall and will look at new pavement surfaces and curb repair work and better drainage, as well as improved turning movements and intersection improvements.

“We’re also looking at the possibility of a roundabout on the outside of town here,” said Piwniuk.

Work is slated to begin in 2025.

“Until we get shovels in the ground for long-term repairs, there will be plans for an interim surface preservation treatment on the main lanes of Beausejour to improve the existing conditions of the road,” Piwniuk said.

Beausejour’s Mayor Ray Schirle says even though it has been a project 15 years in the making, he’s grateful the province has stepped up.

“The main thing we see when we come into town is our Park Avenue, and the last memory we have is our Park Avenue when we leave, and our community is growing.”