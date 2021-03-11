The Brantford Fire Department unveiled a touching tribute to Canada's hockey dad on Thursday.

The department shared photos of a Walter Gretzky mural on the garage doors at Station 2.

"Brantford's beloved lord mayor," the mural reads above a photo of him.

Gretzky, who lived in Brantford, died a week ago after sustaining a hip injury a few weeks before. He was 82.

People around the country celebrated his life and the mark he left. Fans lined the streets outside the church where his funeral was held, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his condolences.

"Walter Gretzky cared deeply about his family and his community — his kindness was undeniable, his passion was obvious, and his impact was immense," he said.

"My thoughts are with Wayne and the entire Gretzky family, and all who are mourning the loss of Canada’s hockey dad."

Fans posted hundreds of memories on social media, reminiscing of times when he would stop to chat, sign their jerseys and make people laugh.

In Brantford, the fire department thanked Insight Graphics for the "beautiful tribute" on the station's doors.

A huge thank you to Insight Graphics on their beautiful tribute to the late Walter Gretzky placed on our new Station 2 doors. Amazing job! @BrantfordPFFA @CityofBrantford @BrantfordFire pic.twitter.com/N4Y0hGtcCh