Beautiful weekend on the way for Windsor-Essex

Nothing but sunshine is expected across Windsor-Essex for the next four days.

If you get a long weekend this weekend, the sun will be out and the temperature reaching double digits or near-double digits from Thursday to Sunday.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 13. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low zero.

Friday: Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 11. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 8.

Sunday: Sunny. High 17.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 20.