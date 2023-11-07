Beauty-shop bandits: Thieves take $90K worth of merch from a Calgary Sephora in repeated break-ins
Six suspects broke into the same Sephora several times and, all told, made off with just shy of $90,000 in merchandise.
According to police, six people began their repeated pilfering from the popular beauty product shop at 4307 130 Ave. S.E. in late August, with the last incident occurring in mid-October.
It's believed the bad guys used a U-Haul truck, possibly parked in or around nearby Prestwick.
Between four break-ins, police say roughly $89,267 worth of merchandise was taken.
CCTV footage led police to a pair of suspects, who have since been arrested.
Matthew Trevor Plumridge, 35, faces one charge of theft under $5,000, two charges of break-and-enter and one charge of mischief to property.
Tina Marie Gagnon, 39, faces one charge of theft under $5,000 and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.
They'll appear in court in Calgary on Dec. 13.
Investigators now hope for your help in finding four more suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
