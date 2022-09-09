Beauval, Sask. RCMP ask for help in finding 'armed and dangerous' suspect

RCMP in Beauval, Sask. are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to several incidents that allegedly occurred the Canoe Lake Cree First Nation

Trevor Alexander, 31, faces multiple gun-related charges and a charge of sexual assualt. He is considered "armed and dangerous," according to police.

In a news release, RCMP said Alexander is known to use the name Chato and has the words "mom" and "dad" tattooed on his right arm.

RCMP believe he could be travelling in different vehicles, including a grey minivan, white minivan or a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate 157 MGF.

Alexander has ties to Prince Albert, Loon Lake, and southern Alberta, according to police.

He has been described as five feet, seven inches tall and 230 pounds.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts have been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.