Beaver rescued by White Rock RCMP expected to recover, wildlife centre says

An adolescent beaver found struggling in the ocean in White Rock on Thursday is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued by RCMP officers and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation centre.

White Rock RCMP tweeted photos of the animal Thursday morning, saying officers had been called to East Beach for a report of a beaver in distress.

Two Mounties captured the animal and brought it to Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley.

The detachment tweeted an update later in the day, saying the young beaver likely left its family to begin life on its own, and ended up in the ocean by accident.

Police said the animal had "saltwater poisoning from ingesting too much ocean."

On Saturday, Critter Care posted an update on the beaver's condition, saying it was still in the society's intensive care unit.

"Thank you for bringing us a beaver," the society said in a Facebook post.

"He was in rough shape but is expected to make a full recovery!"

