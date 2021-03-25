Beaver wanders inside Toronto subway station, prompting entrance to close

An entrance to a Toronto subway station was temporarily closed due to a wandering beaver.

According to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the beaver strolled into Royal York Subway Station on Bloor Street, near the Humber Marshes, early Thursday morning.

As a result, the TTC temporarily closed the Grenview entrance to the station “due to an animal in distress.” The station entrance has since reopened.

Royal York Station: Grenview Automatic Entrance temporarily closed due to animal in distress.

A transit user captured a photo of the beaver at the Grenview entrance and posted it to Twitter.

The TTC says the city, police and animal control were notified.

"For all those wondering, Rascal, the Royal York beaver, is safe and with animal services," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green added.