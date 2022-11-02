Bed challenges worsen at Sault Area Hospital

Roughly one in four beds at the Sault Area Hospital are currently occupied by alternate level of care patients.

Sue Roger, the hospital's vice-president of clinical operations, said there is a misconception among the public that the majority of the 65 ALC patients are waiting for a bed in a long-term care facility.

In reality, just 17 are awaiting LTC placements, while others require other levels of support, such as assisted living or supportive housing.

“So there’s all sorts of designations," Roger said.

Although it is just 17 patients, finding available long-term care beds in the Sault is a tall task, said Paul Belair, CEO of the Ontario Finnish Resthome.

“About one person is waiting for every bed that we have in the facility right now,” Belair said.

“It’s a 63-bed home so roughly 60-65 people waiting at any given time. We expect that to increase over time.”

Ontario's Bill 7 has not been used by the Sault Area Hospital to solve the increased number of ALC patients.

It allows hospitals to move ALC patients waiting for long-term care into an available LTC bed far from home.

Roger said they aren't even looking at it as an option, knowing the worry it can cause patients and families.

Another 13 of ALC beds at the hospital are occupied by those needing convalescent care.

Prior to the pandemic, the Sault had 12 of these beds at a local long-term care home. Over the last two years, they have been used for LTC patients, but she knows that will soon change.

It will be one of a number of factors that will help alleviate stress at the hospital.

“We have people that are in acute care that could go to a rehab-type bed even here in the hospital,” Roger said.

“We’ll be able to make those moves later this week because our outbreaks are, many of them are over now.”