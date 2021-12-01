Bedard among Sask.-based players invited to Hockey Canada World Junior selection camp

Regina Pats’ star Connor Bedard is among three Saskatchewan-based players invited to attend Hockey Canada’s selection camp for the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Hockey Canada released its selection camp roster on Wednesday morning. Bedard, who many scouts believe could be the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft, is excited to be on that list.

“Just to get the opportunity to go there and work my hardest to make the team is really special,” Bedard said in a media release.

The 16-year-old North Vancouver, B.C. product made headlines last season after becoming the first player in Western Hockey League (WHL) history to be granted exceptional status to enter the league a year at 15 years old.

He went on to be named rookie of the year after putting up 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 16 games inside the WHL hub at Regina’s Brandt Centre.

Bedard has 12 goals, 16 assists in 15 games with the Pats this season.

“He’s one of a half-dozen guys in the WHL who can turn the game around in one play,” Pats general manager and head coach John Paddock said.

Paddock added that the invite is an honour for both the player and organization.

Moose Jaw Warriors captain and defensive work horse Daemon Hunt also got the call to join selection camp.

The 19 year-old Minnesota Wild draft pick has seven goals and 14 points through his team’s first 18 games.

Hunt will be joined at the defensive position by Prince Albert Raiders star Kaiden Guhle. The 19 year-old was selected 16th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Team Canada lead Alan Millar said three goaltenders were invited to camp and there will not be any cuts at the position. The only battle for the goalies will be for starter and back-up.

Hockey Canada’s selection camp takes place in Calgary from Dec. 9-13.

Canada will play two selection camp games on Dec. 11 and 12.

The World Junior Hockey Championships will be held in Red Deer and Edmonton from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

THE ROSTER

Goaltenders: Brett Brochu (London, OHL), Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton, WHL), Dylan Garand (Kamloops, WHL)

Defence: Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown, LHJMQ), Kaiden Ghule (Prince Albert, WHL), Daemon Hunt (Moose Jaw, WHL), Vincent Iorio (Brandon, WHL), Carson Lambos (Winnipeg, WHL), Ryan O’Rourke (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL), Owen Power (Michigan, NCAA), Donovan Sebrango (Grand Rapids, AHL), Ronan Seeley (Everett, WHL), Jack Thompson (Sudbury, OHL), Olen Zellweger (Everett, WHL)

Forwards: Connor Bedard (Regina, WHL), Xavier Bourgault (Shawinigan (LHJMQ), Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan, LHJMQ), Will Cuylle (Windsor, OHL), Zach Dean (Gatineau, LHJMQ), Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax, LHJMQ), William Dufour (Saint John, LHJMQ), Luke Evangelista (London, OHL), Jack Finely (Spokane, WHL), Ridly Greig (Brandon, WHL), Dylan Geunther (Edmonton, WHL), Kent Johnson (Michigan, NCAA), Hendrix Lapierre (Acadie-Bathurst, LHJMQ), Mason McTavish (Peterborough, OHL), Jake Neighbors (Edmonton, WHL), Cole Perfetti (Manitoba, AHL), Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke, LHJMQ), Justin Sourdif (Vancouver, WHL), Logan Stankoven Kamloops, WHL), Ryan Tverberg (Connecticut, NCAA), Shane Wright (Kingston, OHL).