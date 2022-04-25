Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds

Connor Bedard set two records as Canada downed host Germany 8-3 on Sunday for its first win at the U18 Worlds.

The Regina Pats forward surpassed Matthew Barzal as Canada’s all-time leading scorer at the U18 Worlds and also moved ahead of Shane Wright as Canada’s top goal scorer. The 16-year-old now has 11 goals and 19 points in nine games total at the event.

Canada faces Czechia on Tuesday.