Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds

Canada's Connor Bedard (16) skates against Austria during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Connor Bedard set two records as Canada downed host Germany 8-3 on Sunday for its first win at the U18 Worlds.

The Regina Pats forward surpassed Matthew Barzal as Canada’s all-time leading scorer at the U18 Worlds and also moved ahead of Shane Wright as Canada’s top goal scorer. The 16-year-old now has 11 goals and 19 points in nine games total at the event.

FINAL | Connor Bedard scored a hat trick and set a pair of Canadian records, leading ���� to its first win at the 2022 #U18Worlds, an 8-3 victory over ����.

Canada faces Czechia on Tuesday.

