Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Connor Bedard set two records as Canada downed host Germany 8-3 on Sunday for its first win at the U18 Worlds.
The Regina Pats forward surpassed Matthew Barzal as Canada’s all-time leading scorer at the U18 Worlds and also moved ahead of Shane Wright as Canada’s top goal scorer. The 16-year-old now has 11 goals and 19 points in nine games total at the event.
FINAL | Connor Bedard scored a hat trick and set a pair of Canadian records, leading ���� to its first win at the 2022 #U18Worlds, an 8-3 victory over ����.
�� https://t.co/UwSwvaFsEh
�� https://t.co/3ADAk1cHjB pic.twitter.com/VjBkgpXatM
Canada faces Czechia on Tuesday.
-
