Bedard tops latest NHL draft rankings, Warriors' Yager ranked 5th

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard continues to be ranked number one among North American skaters, according to the National Hockey League’s (NHL) mid-season draft rankings.

Bedard is coming off a record performance en route to a gold medal at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships and leads the Western Hockey League in scoring (WHL) with 70 points over 29 games played this season for the Pats.

Bedard can become the first WHL player to be selected first overall in the NHL draft since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in 2011.

Pats forward Borya Valis, who often plays on the same line as Bedard, is ranked 183rd among North American Skaters.

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Yager is ranked fifth among North American skaters.

The Saskatoon product is second on the Warriors in scoring with 50 points in 40 games.

The Pats have a pair of home games this weekend against the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night and the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday.

Overall, 51 WHL players were named in the NHL's mid-term rankings.

The 2023 NHL draft will be held on June 28 and 29 in Nashville, Tennessee.